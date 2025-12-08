U.S. Households Are Cracking As Debt & Delinquencies Skyrocket.
From Greg M
Lions…
US household debt is HYPER-ballooning… this not a surprise nor shock to a single one of us…
Our country has never seen this much household debt, layered on top of this much government debt, with the strain concentrated at the middle of the income ladder all while Wall Street parties at record highs.
The middle-class wipeout we have been warning abo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.