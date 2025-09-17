U.S. Housing Starts Tumble To a 2.5 Year Low. (Yet Another Sign of A Cratering Economy).
From Greg M
HEADLINE.
Lions…
According to this article from Bloomberg. U.S. single-family homebuilding plunged to a near 2-1/2-year low in August, suggesting the housing market could remain an economic headwind this quarter.
The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showed permits for future single-family home construction dropped last month to the low…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.