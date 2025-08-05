TODAY’S HEADLINE.

Lions…

Caterpillar Inc., 100% American based, founded in 1925, headquartered in Irving, Texas. It is one of the oldest, largest, and most iconic U.S. industrial manufacturers in existence.

WHAT CATERPILLAR JUST CONFIRMED.

TARIFFS = A BACKDOOR TAX ON PRODUCTION.

These aren’t just numbers on paper, they are real costs being passed to US manu…