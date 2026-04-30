U.S. INFLATION JUMPS TO 3 YEAR HIGH...
From Greg M
(MarketWatch)- A key measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve to set interest rates posted the biggest increase in March in almost three years, marking another major hurdle for a resilient but harried U.S. economy.
The personal-consumption price index jumped 0.7% in March, reflecting the biggest increase since the middle of 2022.
Lions… the war-inflation channel is now confirmed, and spreading, by their own data. (The data they are allowing us to know).
In reality…. ITS WAY WORSE.
GM
Thank you
I started prepping 3 years ago told my kids to be ready get survival food ,canned goods and P M .THOUGHT I WAS CRAZY .NOW THERE BITCHING ABOUT THERE GROCERY BILL .I AT LEAST CAN FEEL GOOD THAT I TOLD THEM .STILL TELLING THEM DOES NO GOOD .