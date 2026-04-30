Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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jody wales's avatar
jody wales
25m

Thank you

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Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
16m

I started prepping 3 years ago told my kids to be ready get survival food ,canned goods and P M .THOUGHT I WAS CRAZY .NOW THERE BITCHING ABOUT THERE GROCERY BILL .I AT LEAST CAN FEEL GOOD THAT I TOLD THEM .STILL TELLING THEM DOES NO GOOD .

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