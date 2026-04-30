(MarketWatch)- A key measure of inflation used by the Federal Reserve to set interest rates posted the biggest increase in March in almost three years, marking another major hurdle for a resilient but harried U.S. economy.

The personal-consumption price index jumped 0.7% in March, reflecting the biggest increase since the middle of 2022.

Lions… the war-inflation channel is now confirmed, and spreading, by their own data. (The data they are allowing us to know).

In reality…. ITS WAY WORSE.

GM