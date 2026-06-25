Lions. What planet are we on?

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is now screaming that a cost of living crisis is fully upon us.

Core inflation is rising. Consumer prices are still squeezing households.

And yet, somehow, Wall Street and the economic propaganda machine are trying to spin this into strength.

They crush your purchasing power, then POLITICIANS point to the stock market and call it all good.

This is the Great Divergence in real time.

That is not prosperity.

That is accelerating purchasing power destruction dressed up in a suit………. and sold on television as economic strength.

That is the distortion. That is the con. That is the fake news economic narrative.

And Main Street IS being crushed……………..

Fake news.

Fake growth.

Real inflation.

Real pain.

A further distortion of reality.

GM