Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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ML Cohen's avatar
ML Cohen
3h

All fake numbers, true. Add in: Employment would be MUCH HIGHER IN REALITY AND IN FIGURES IF THERE WEREN'T SO MANY "EXCESS DEATHS" (IE, untimely deaths due to the covid jabs, so sadly to say), and the fact is that the US population has declined immensely due to deaths and vax injuries. More children needing help for autism caused by vax poisoning (eg. Aluminum in the vaxes caused brain cell death, etc)... food supply is tainted, food supply has been intentionally destroyed (Read "America's Soul under Siege: the Implosion of the Middle Class and impending NWO" ... it highlights the billions of pounds of intentional destruction of food, and the genocide since covid vax rollout that is now in the billions globally. this is a fact; the puppets/pawns and Puppet master in London / London based banksters that control all major fortune 500 companies in US and in EU as well as Canada, Australia, etc. -- all these countries are /have been re-colonized by the Puppet master and their operatives. No more freedom -- political freedom is an illusion without economic freedom. When the US money supply was stolen by the Rockefellers, Rothschild banksters, Morgans, --- it all started. Rockefeller medical complex stealing countless trillions annually and killing, destroying lives. Chemo/radiation fail 97 percent of the time..

-M. L.

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Robin's avatar
Robin
3h

The New World Order is coming there is no controlling it now revolution is the only answer if we the human race want to survive what there plans are for us!!

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