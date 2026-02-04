(MarketWatch)- ADP said businesses created a meager 22,000 new jobs in January, suggesting little improvement in a fragile labor market in which work has become much harder to find.

The jobs number comes in less than half of what Wall Street forecasters had predicted, a 45,000 increase in private-sector jobs last month.

Lions… this ADP print is more than just a hiring stall.

Moreover, its data they are allowing us to know…. #FAKE. (The real numbers are orders of magnitude worse).

Lions.. history is a guide here… and if we pay attention, this is how it always goes.

Expect more hiring freezes, hours cut, and even temp jobs vanish..

What follows then is more layoffs.

The Further Fallout… credit stress, delinquencies rise, and more small business tap out.

And Lions… AS YOU ARE ALL WELL AWARE… We haven’t seen anything yet.

GM