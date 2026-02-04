U.S. Job Creation Plummets. Its Official And Its Over. U.S. Job Growth Is Dead.
From Greg M
(MarketWatch)- ADP said businesses created a meager 22,000 new jobs in January, suggesting little improvement in a fragile labor market in which work has become much harder to find.
The jobs number comes in less than half of what Wall Street forecasters had predicted, a 45,000 increase in private-sector jobs last month.
Lions… this ADP print is more than just a hiring stall.
Moreover, its data they are allowing us to know…. #FAKE. (The real numbers are orders of magnitude worse).
Lions.. history is a guide here… and if we pay attention, this is how it always goes.
Expect more hiring freezes, hours cut, and even temp jobs vanish..
What follows then is more layoffs.
The Further Fallout… credit stress, delinquencies rise, and more small business tap out.
And Lions… AS YOU ARE ALL WELL AWARE… We haven’t seen anything yet.
GM
I’ve been in tech for twenty years and I have a pretty good eye into major corporations and small to mid. The job market is trash. High paying jobs with benefits are extremely hard to find. I’ve been screaming at the rooftops and I was told I had TDS. Small companies are getting clobbered while the big boys eat them up.
Are you listening to Scott Bessent. Main will control Wall street and the American citizens will have financial independence. I think he means more dependence