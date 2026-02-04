Gregory’s Newsletter

I’ve been in tech for twenty years and I have a pretty good eye into major corporations and small to mid. The job market is trash. High paying jobs with benefits are extremely hard to find. I’ve been screaming at the rooftops and I was told I had TDS. Small companies are getting clobbered while the big boys eat them up.

Are you listening to Scott Bessent. Main will control Wall street and the American citizens will have financial independence. I think he means more dependence

