WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers posted far fewer jobs in November than the previous month, and to the 2nd lowest level in 5 years.

Lions…

Jobs. US job openings are sliding. (A leading economic indicator).

US Industry. 10 straight months (PMI sub-50).

Housing. US Mortgage demand just cratered 10% into year-end, affordability is broken.

BOTTOM LINE. The real economy is decelerating, fast with no end in sight. The US is now and officially 100% dependent on debt expansion just to function.

Currency devaluation isn’t a side effect, it’s the mechanism, it’s deliberate, and the root cause of America’s collapse.

GM