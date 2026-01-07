U.S. Job Openings Drop To 2nd Lowest Level In 5 Years...
From Greg M
WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers posted far fewer jobs in November than the previous month, and to the 2nd lowest level in 5 years.
Jobs. US job openings are sliding. (A leading economic indicator).
US Industry. 10 straight months (PMI sub-50).
Housing. US Mortgage demand just cratered 10% into year-end, affordability is broken.
BOTTOM LINE. The real economy is decelerating, fast with no end in sight. The US is now and officially 100% dependent on debt expansion just to function.
Currency devaluation isn’t a side effect, it’s the mechanism, it’s deliberate, and the root cause of America’s collapse.
GM
Job numbers dropped along with people’s IQ’s unfortunately.
There will be plenty of jobs in the military very soon..............