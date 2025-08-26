US Labor Market Continues To Weaken. (Lowest Reading Since Feb. 2021). US Economy Is In A Rapid Decline.
From Greg M
HEADLINE.
Lions…
What This Means Right Now.
Conference Board’s labor outlook at its weakest since Feb 2021 = demand for workers is fading.
According to this article, the labor differential (jobs plentiful minus hard to get) is narrowing. This means less wage power growth, and slower hiring overall.
This slots right in with our other “signals” today… durable …
