Lions and friends…
For 17 consecutive months US leading economic indicators have dropped.
Meanwhile during Federal Reserve Chairman J. Powell, (IT), post-monetary policy announcement just yesterday, IT said that the US economy is expanding at a moderate pace.
Why is it that IT, did not mention, nor did a single person even ask, about US leading economic i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.