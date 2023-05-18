US Leading Economic Indicators Tumble For 13th Straight Month, "Weaknesses Were Widespread"
From Greg M
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) continued its decline in April, dropping 0.6% MoM (in line with the 0.6% decline expected).
The biggest positive contributor to the leading index was stock prices at 0.16
The biggest negative contributor was average consumer expectations at -0.26
This is the 13th straight monthly decline in the LEI (…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.