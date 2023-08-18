US Leading Indicators Tumble For 16th Straight Month, Signals "Economic Activity Like To Decelerate"
From Greg M
The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) continued its decline in July, dropping 0.4% MoM (as expected).
The biggest positive contributor to the leading index was stock prices at 0.15
The biggest negative contributor was ISM New Orders at -0.18
This is the 16th straight monthly decline in the LEI (and 17th month of 18) - the longest streak…
