Lions.
As we know, President Trump has brokered a deal for Blackrock to buy ports in the Panama canal. President Trump said that this deal would allow the US access to key ports for US trade.
Now, President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to create a plan for the US military to seize the canal. Why seize the canal if Blackrock has key ports?
Here is my ques…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.