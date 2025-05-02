Lions…

THE TRUE COST OF TRUMP'S $1.32 TRILLION NATIONAL SECURITY BUDGET.

This isn’t just a budget… it’s a financial weapon pointed at the middle class, wrapped in a flag, and sold as “security.”

FACT: THE CASH DOESN’T EXIST… IT’S DEBT.

This budget must be borrowed into existence. The US is already running $2+ trillion in annual deficits. There’s no tax base or surplus to cover this increase. Therefore, this spending requires the creation of new debt. This means… More IOUs to the bond market = More control handed to the Fed.

THE FED MUST ENABLE IT, AND IS MOST WILLING TO DO SO.

Lions… The Fed is the engine that allows this scam to function. Whether through direct QE, stealth QE via reverse repos, or rate suppression, they WILL monetize the debt (either openly or indirectly).

This budget is not about military strength, it's about preserving the debt machine through artificial liquidity. This will further debase the currency and erode purchasing power.

EXPECT. Social programs, infrastructure, education = gutted. Small business access to affordable capital = crushed. Wages can’t keep up = real standard of living collapses. The middle class pays the price… while war profiteers cash the checks.

MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX = FULL FEEDING FRENZY.

Every dollar creates guaranteed long-term contracts, often no-bid, to: Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing. Northrop Grumman. BlackRock-tied "infrastructure rebuilders." All funded by money we don’t have... repaid by people who didn’t ask for it.

THE RESULT: SYSTEMIC ENSLAVEMENT

More debt = more power to the Fed. More war = more justification for endless borrowing. More fear = more control over the population. Less freedom = the final coffin nail for the republic. Perpetual war. Perpetual debt. Perpetual Fed dominance.

This isn’t “defense.” It’s economic warfare on the people of this country, masked as patriotism. It transfers trillions in future wealth from the hands of the people to the hands of the central banks and global contractors. This is not national security, it’s national surrender.

GM