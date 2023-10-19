US Navy destroyer shoots down cruise missiles fired from Yemen headed toward Israel.
From Greg M
The USS Carney, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer in the northern Red Sea, on Thursday, shot down multiple missiles and drones launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.
This is the first U.S. military action taken to defend Israel in the current crisis by the U.S.
GM
