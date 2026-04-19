Lions…

It should go without saying that after “The Event” On Friday, CLICK HERE, everything Trump says is considered FALSE/FAKE/COUNTERFEIT…. Period the end FULL-STOP… until absolutely proven to be true.

With that…

The Potential Fallout.

First. Shipping and insurance risk goes up immediately. Seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel would reinforce the idea that enforcement is moving from warnings into direct action…which raises freight and insurance cost.

Second. Risk premiums rise. The fallout here is not just “less oil,” but a higher premium on any barrel that has to move through a militarized choke point.

Third. Retaliation risk rises. Even if this specific seizure is not yet independently confirmed beyond Trump’s claim, a real seizure of an Iranian-flagged vessel would fit into a widening maritime pressure campaign.

Fourth. Markets get more fragile and headline-sensitive. That means the tape is now vulnerable to every new vessel incident, interception, or contradictory claim about access.

Fifth. Now the diplomatic lane gets narrower. Once maritime enforcement becomes more visible and coercive… it is harder for either side to back down.

GM