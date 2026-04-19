Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
3h

Liar liar pants on fire.

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
3h

Have to hand it to duppy, he is excellent at creating chaos, crashing the system and adding a tidy bit to his piggy bank.

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