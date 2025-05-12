Lions… This a signal that the “free market” is officially dead.

So, instead of returning purchasing power to the dollar/currency, which would harm the Fed. and bring down prices overall, Trump is resorting to price controls starting with prescription drugs… we all knew this was coming. Had to start somewhere. Dressed in “compassion,” wrapped in control. This is just the beginning of more price fixing/controls.

How it starts. This will be framed as “negotiating power” for Medicare or as importing cheaper foreign drug prices (often called international reference pricing).

But MAKE NO MISTAKE… if the government is setting caps, anchoring domestic prices to foreign benchmarks, or mandating rebate structures, then yes, its state intervention, and that’s price fixing.

Why they’re doing it now? Political theater, make it look like they are fighting Big Pharma.

Bigger picture? Cover for inflation. If prices appear to drop somewhere, they can deflect from the broader system-wide breakdown.

Here’s the trap… When a government starts controlling prices in just one sector, it creates pressure for intervention elsewhere. It distorts supply and demand, discourages innovation, and may lead to shortages. (Think I am making this up? Just look it up for yourselves).

GM