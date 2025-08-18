TODAY’S HEADLINE

MarketWatch- Home builders boost sales incentives to 5-year high as they struggle to sell newly built homes. Two-thirds of builders are offering sales incentives to lure home buyers. Builders’ sentiment in the market fell in August from the month before. Sentiment was glum as builders face weak demand as well as challenges associated with developing land and building homes. The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index fell in August to 32.

Lions…

According to THEIR DATA… which means the reality is much worse, two-thirds of builders are offering rate buydowns, upgrades, and discounts. Incentives at this level = demand has collapsed.

Builder Sentiment at 32!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 32 32 32 32 32 32 32 32…. yes, 32!

The The National Association of Home Builders index is on a scale where 50 = neutral… 50 IS NEUTRAL!

So at 32, builders are basically screaming “We’re in a MAJOR contraction, and we have a serious problem.”

Moreover, the fact the index fell again in August, shows things aren’t just bad, they’re worsening. Sound familiar?

What this all means. Housing = the real economy’s mirror. When housing stumbles, the entire debt-based system shakes. This is not just seasonal weakness, it’s structural.

Lions’ Takeaway…

KEY POINT… Weak housing = weak consumer. Weak consumer = weak economy.

NOW Expect that policymaking puppets well lean even harder, and scream louder, for rate cuts and weaker-dollar policy.

Expect EXTREME debt expansion ON A GALACTIC SCALE to try and reinflate demand… but all that does is weaken the system further.

GM