So, here is a headline for you being broadcast across the MSM:
“U.S. records budget surplus in August.”
However the fiscal deficit is on track to double this year, but you are not supposed to know that.
Their own numbers are: The U.S. recorded a $89 billion budget surplus in August, compared with a deficit of $220 billion in the same month last year, the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.