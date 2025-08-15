Lions…

US retail sales here in the US fell short of the +0.6% consensus, and slowing from the +0.9% rate in June (revised from +0.6%), according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Friday.

The domestic consumer engine is slowing… FULL-STOP. And as much as they try to cover it up, this is a slow motion inflation trap which is about to get much worse… Click HERE.

Moreover, as prices climb, it will break the back of demand quickly. (Economics 101).

How do we fix this? AGAIN! Return purchasing power to the currency! Do the POLAR OPPOSITE of what Trump and Vance are saying. (Both are calling for an even weaker dollar).

Bottom line to the Pride.

The weight of rising tariff input costs, ESPECIALLY ITS EFFECT ON US SMALL BUSINESSES, and with accelerating currency purchasing power losses, are dragging the economy into deeper strain.

GM