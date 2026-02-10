U.S. Retail Sales Fall As The Consumer Gets CRUSHED.
From Greg M
Lions… this retail sales miss is another Main Street warning.
People are now borrowing to maintain life more than any other time in US history, and that cycle will worsen.
Lions, if you have been with I long enough, WE CALLED THIS years ago, and now here it is playing out in real time.
We can expect even worse spending prints ahead… and more demand destruction as the dollar is bled dry.
GM
People are tapped out … crash in retail is here G
