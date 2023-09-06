BIG PROBLEM HERE... US Senate OVERWHELMINGLY Supports Fed. President Jefferson For New Fed. Vice Chair.
From Greg M
Lions and friends…
The Senate just overwhelmingly, by a vote of 88-10, approved Fed. President Jefferson as new Fed. Vice Chair. Meet the Federal Reserve’s #2.
Jefferson’s platform is “poverty and inequality.”
BIG Problem here…
Fed. President Jefferson is a spendaholic, (A person who is addicted to spending money), to the highest possible order. He, along …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.