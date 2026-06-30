Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John M. McGuire's avatar
John M. McGuire
2h

"Winning!" has broken Middle America, but don't expect the parasitic vampires sucking it dry to leave the table until not a drop is left.

What's happening with the US Strategic Oil Reserves, BTW?

Reply
Share
5 replies
Birdwoman's avatar
Birdwoman
2h

Small businesses are the backbone of the middle-class.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture