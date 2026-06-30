Lions and here we are and there it is… with no end in sight anywhere.

US small business closures and bankruptcies are rising.

THE NUMBERS ARE STAGGERING.

Small business bankruptcies are rising. UP 26% VS ONE YEAR AGO.

Overall bankruptcy pressure is rising too. US Courts reported total bankruptcy filings rose 11.9% for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2026, compared with the prior year.

Small business optimism is below average. May Small Business Optimism Index fell to 95.3, below its 52-year average of 98.0. With small business uncertainty remaining far above normal.

Small business hiring plans have now fallen to the lowest levels since May 2020.

IT GETS WORSE.

Small business price hike plans rose to their highest since July 2022…

Lions. That means Main Street is caught between weaker demand, and higher costs… AS THE STOCK MARKET CONTINUES HIGHER.. That is The Great Divergence playing out IN REAL TIME.

Lions. If small businesses are closing, filing bankruptcy, cutting hiring, or delaying expansion, then “jobs hard to get” rising to the worst level since early 2021 makes perfect sense.

Lions. READ THIS BELOW.