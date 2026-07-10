U.S. Small Businesses Get Hit... AGAIN. (And Its About To Get Even Worse). YOU NEED TO KNOW THIS. Even If You DON'T Own A Small Business.
From Greg M
Lions. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Index, macro-level optimism continues to fall.
What’s being blamed?
Only the VERY things we have been trying to warn people about since forever now. (Can I see your shocked face?!)
#1. Persistent Inflation. Inflation remains the top systemic challenge. Its become an embedded disease…
#2. Tari…