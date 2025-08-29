HEADLINE.
Lions.
Here is the breakdown, and it is NOT pretty.
Their Numbers.
July US trade deficit in goods $103.6 billion! A 22.1% explosion in one month. Expectations were $87.7B, so this blew past forecasts by nearly $16B. This is the worst deficit since the SCAM-demic supply-chain induced chaos.
Bottom line.
The US is in a death spiral of trade + debt. Ta…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.