Lions and friends…
Our lovely friend, (thing and liar), U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, disagrees with, and is upset by the recent US credit/debt downgrade… and she had this to say about it: “The U.S. economy is strong and the Treasury market is both safe and liquid.”
Although she did leave out the fact that the U.S. Treasury just needed to be re-…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.