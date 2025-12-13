U.S. Navy aircraft carried out patrol flights Friday near the Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao as part of what Washington describes as an expanded security operation targeting illicit trafficking networks — a move Venezuela denounced as an act of intimidation and a prelude to broader conflict in the region. Air-tracking data showed U.S. military aircraft, including combat fighters and electronic surveillance platforms, operating close to Venezuela’s maritime boundary as part of “Operation Southern Lance,” a mission ordered by President Donald Trump.