Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ark Signal's avatar
Ark Signal
7d

It just leaves the door open for them to flip-flop any moment that they want to manipulate the markets

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Tim Rogers's avatar
Tim Rogers
7d

GM Greg☀️

You got me out at the top just wondering when you get back in?

Thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
117 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture