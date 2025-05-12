Lions…

Here is the US/China “deal” breakdown. Details of this are as follows.

Temporary Tariff Suspension.

Both sides agreed to a 90-day pause on newly proposed tariff hikes. This is not a full rollback, just a cooling-off truce. It’s being framed as a “reset window,” not a permanent fix.

Current US tariffs on Chinese goods will drop to 30%.

China tariffs on US goods dropped to 10%.

What’s NOT Included… No commitment on intellectual property enforcement. No agreement on state subsidies or tech transfer policy. No long-term tariff elimination, this is temporary and tactical, not systemic.

Translation. Both nations are saving face while maintaining leverage. And obviously this does help to stabilize stock markets.

Lions… In my opinion. This is not a real peace deal. It’s a controlled stall designed to manage headlines, and the calm markets.

What are your thoughts?

GM