Lions and friends!
I will not be able to do a post market/LIVE video today, Friday, March 8th 2024. I apologize for this. Also, I will not be putting another video out until the morning of Tuesday March 12, so no MARKETS A LOOK AHEAD this week.
PLEASE take care of yourselves! And ALWAYS REMEMBER to Love each other, Care about each other, and be Charitable!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.