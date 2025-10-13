Lions…
In a few days I will be sending out tickets for this event in this newsletter. THIS EVENT IS 100% FREE TO ALL FREEDOM PLATFORM MEMBERS AND A GUEST.
>ONLY IF YOU PLAN ON ATTENDING… PLEASE RESPOND TO THIS POST!
>I NEED TO GET A HEAD COUNT FOR THE VENUE.
>If you are bringing a guest, please note that in your post.
Our Year End Event will be held at THE GROVE MAIN BALLROOM.
Address: 10670 Boardwalk Loop
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
Date: Sunday November 2nd.
Time: 12 noon until 4 PM.
This event is 100% FREE for ALL Freedom Platform Lions AND A GUEST! A gathering of Lions and Lionesses with music, food, and FUN! I am looking VERY FORWARD TO MEETING YOU!
GM
Greg, 2 attendees from Oslo, Norway. Looking very much forward to your event. Thank you for the invitation ! Paul
Greg, im flying in from Philadelphia! Just booked my flight. See you there!