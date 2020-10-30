VERY SIMPLE WAY TO HEDGE YOUR POSITIONS.

Lions.. IF you are concerned about current positions, you may consider hedging them with ‘protective puts.’

You do this by buying puts with an expiration say a month out, IN THE MONEY 10% of the overall trade.

For example.

You own out of the money calls on XYZ June 18, 2021 value 10K

You buy in the money puts on XYZ …