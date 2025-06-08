Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert R's avatar
Robert R
12h

Remember the movie Cast Away? I'm seriously thinking of moving there. Just say-n

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Justin Wickham's avatar
Justin Wickham
11h

You nailed the overwhelming theme of this phase---that the middle class is being forced into survival borrowing. These sick bastards have even framed this suffering as a healthy sign of the American consumer. That is how much they despise us all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture