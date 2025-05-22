Lions…

Serious question.

The recent tax legislation, called the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (very catchy), was pitched as a path to major federal savings. And let me be clear… I love the idea of cutting government bloat. But there’s a problem. A BIG one. A black-hole-sized shortfall.

What Was Promised vs. What We Got.

DOGE (the Department of Government Efficiency), led by Elon Musk, initially claimed they could slash up to $2 trillion in waste.

Then they walked it back to $1 trillion.

But guess what?

As of now, actual savings? About $160 billion. Yes, that is something, but it’s a drop compared to what was promised.

Impact on the Tax Bill.

The tax bill was built on the assumption that DOGE’s “efficiency” would make room for all the goodies. But with the savings we were promised nowhere to be found, the entire foundation of the bill starts to collapse. Can I see your SHOCKED face?

In fact… The (lovely) Congressional Budget Office now estimates this bill could add $3.8 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years.

That’s right. No savings! Just more debt.

In conclusion.

Sorry folks… We got duped again. Sound familiar?

Are we done having fun yet?

Just asking…

IF YOU RECALL, I SAID THAT DOGE WAS A FRAUD ON DAY ONE… I said that it would not produce what was promised. WE NEVER GET WHAT’S PROMISED, WE NEVER DO…

