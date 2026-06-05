Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Bill Wallace's avatar
Bill Wallace
4m

The treachery of Bill Clinton's lives on forever more. He done his part. Look at how he worked for afterword and the company he kept. Thanks, Bubba. And Bonzo, too! Gomer before that, Mr. Cuck and his dog wife, you know....

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A.Buck's avatar
A.Buck
5m

Looks like his depiction of Christ like ability got squandered.

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