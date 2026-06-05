Lions…

Sit down for this one. SERIOUSLY.

This is TOP-TIER LEVEL JOBS/LABOR FORCE DESTRUCTION.

Trump 1.0 ended with about 2.7 million fewer payroll jobs than when he started. Big CON-VID caveat, but the net number is real.

BLS data showing the economy ended Trump’s first term with 2.7 million fewer jobs .

Trump 2.0 so far, has not lost payroll jobs overall…. (or so the data says).

But the civilian labor force has shrunk by about 618,000 people since Jan. 2025.

The math.

Jan. 2025 labor force… 170.696 million

May 2026 labor force… 170.078 million

Net change… -618,000 people

And Lions. From the late 2025 peak, it is even uglier.

Nov. 2025… 171.541 million

May 2026… 170.078 million

Drop from peak: -1.463 million people

That means Trump 2.0 has lost 618,000 people from the labor force while still claiming strong payroll growth.

Go ahead… make it up.

GM