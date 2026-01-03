Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Big Moe's avatar
Big Moe
9h

Anything to keep Americans distracted from the ongoing persecution of our economy. ALL WARS ARE BANKER WARS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
carole doerr's avatar
carole doerr
9h

I have no idea of how this is going to play out. Criminals fighting criminals.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture