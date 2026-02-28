Lions…

Lets dig in… Was Wall Street Tipped Off?

There could not possibly be any insider war profiteering going on between The White House and Wall Street… right?

You decide.

USO traded 6.49 million shares on Wednesday, then jumped to 18.70 million on Thursday, then another 12.05 million on Friday.

Exxon also showed a clear Friday pickup… volume rose from 15.58 million on Thursday to 29.70 million on Friday.

Thursday Chevron volume rose from 7.05 million to 11.47 million.

General Dynamics also rising 2.21% Thursday and 1.80% Friday, with volume climbing from about 1.00 million to 1.18 million.

Northrop Grumman rose 1.03% Thursday and 1.90% Friday, with volume increasing from about 550,000 to 807,000 shares.

So… was Wall Street tipped off?

YOU TELL ME…

GM