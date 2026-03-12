The US Strategic Oil Reserve sits at 58.1%. Trump DID NOT “fill it to the top” as he promised…

And now America has a real problem.

This message from Trump is an admission that WAR disruption is now too large to leave to the market. (AND WE CALLED THIS FROM DAY ONE).

Its also an admission from Trump of US vulnerability. If the chokepoint were secure, Trump would NOT be releasing oil…

Lions. So what’s the bottom line? If the war were under control, America would not be draining emergency oil reserves to hold down gasoline prices.

That’s Trump admitting the shock is bigger than his false narrative.

GN