Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kamil's avatar
Kamil
35m

Youll own nothing and be happy 😁. The rich and wealthy are just fine with any price of oil. They will be in their quarter to million dollar cars while the peons will be in their smart cities indoctrinated to stay home and be afraid to go outside. Enjoy your universal basic income 😁

Reply
Share
1 reply
Digital Grave Digga's avatar
Digital Grave Digga
35m

Thats about 20 days of Crude Oil, its like a drop of rain in the bucket. This shit is going to get bad. Bottom line Amerika needs to get out of the middle east now!!!!

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture