WAR IS NOW OUT OF CONTROL. Trump Is Tapping America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
From Greg M
The US Strategic Oil Reserve sits at 58.1%. Trump DID NOT “fill it to the top” as he promised…
And now America has a real problem.
This message from Trump is an admission that WAR disruption is now too large to leave to the market. (AND WE CALLED THIS FROM DAY ONE).
Its also an admission from Trump of US vulnerability. If the chokepoint were secure, Trump would NOT be releasing oil…
Lions. So what’s the bottom line? If the war were under control, America would not be draining emergency oil reserves to hold down gasoline prices.
That’s Trump admitting the shock is bigger than his false narrative.
GN
Youll own nothing and be happy 😁. The rich and wealthy are just fine with any price of oil. They will be in their quarter to million dollar cars while the peons will be in their smart cities indoctrinated to stay home and be afraid to go outside. Enjoy your universal basic income 😁
Thats about 20 days of Crude Oil, its like a drop of rain in the bucket. This shit is going to get bad. Bottom line Amerika needs to get out of the middle east now!!!!