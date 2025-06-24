Lions…
REPORTS… Iran has launched multiple ballistic missiles at Israeli cities, including Beersheba, Tel Aviv, Haifa, and residential and civilian locations. Reports indicate 240+ injured, several civilian structures hit (hospital, schools, embassy area).
Israel has escalated its Operation Rising Lion, striking over 100 Iranian military, nuclear, and mis…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.