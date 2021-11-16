Lions.. inflation is surging, no secret, but what you are not being told is people are dumping dollars.
This “phenomenon” of people dumping dollars as inflation surges is being reflected in todays retail sales number- people are looking to buy things before the next rise in price.
One month ago I talked about this very thing! With the last retail sales …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.