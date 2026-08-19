Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
5h

WTF! Greg, Dude it’s a bargain .. just for the chats alone.

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Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
5h

47, Onno, Birdwoman Les Ranger, Ron K, and many others .Priceless..

We are not alone.

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