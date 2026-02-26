Lions…

The media, our President… ALL the same agenda. Filling the airwaves in an attempt to hypnotize the masses into believing a EPIC lie.

(The noise is becoming overwhelming).

This mechanism is a deception campaign on a cosmic level.

LOOK HERE! DO NOT LOOK THERE. Its a scapegoat.

“Unfair trade is the reason why America is failing!” ITS THEIR FAULT!

KEY POINT. It cannot possibly be that the root cause of the problem is dollar debasement combined with detonating debt AND deficits, right?

Are there trade issues? YES! But are tariffs the FIX?

Lets break this one down as cleanly as possible because… we are running out of time for our country…

MAJOR KEY POINT. Tariffs, import taxes, levies, are not a cure for a debt-and-deficit disease, and at this point… its a form of mental illness to think otherwise.

KEY POINT. Even if you raised tariffs/levies/import taxes to 1000%, it would not fix the structural issue, the ROOT CAUSES of why America cannot fund itself.

Currency debasement. Artificially suppressed rates. VAST debt expansion.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Without addressing those 3 dynamics above, the US will be thrust deeper and faster into an economic wipe-out situation.

Lions. The current US account deficit is MASSIVE ON A PLANETARY SCALE. And I will also say this… every government fiscal deficit “projection” will remain well above ANY projection(s).

KEY POINT. US public debt, FROM WHERE WE ARE NOW, will SUPER-skyrocket unless again… currency debasement/vast debt expansion is halted… which would demand MUCH higher rates. (Not lower rates as our President has been pushing relentlessly).

MAJOR KEY POINT. Without a real fix… even IF Trump tariffs the entire planet, US inflation will continue to rise for the foreseeable future.

KEY POINT. Lions. The problem is not that America has not taxed imports hard enough. The real problem is the system is buried in debt, deficit spending, and has an epic structural imbalance.

THESE THINGS CAN BE FIXED!

And it begins again as we have been saying FOR YEARS! By “Returning Purchasing Power To The Currency!” Not taking more of it away!

(This is NOT a left vs right issue), its a common sense one.

Lions. This single mechanism above alone would allow US consumers to consume again, and that alone would allow our factories to once again produce.

WE CAN STILL FIX AMERICA! BUT WE ARE RUNNING OUT OF TIME QUICKLY.

No amount of tariffs, import taxes, or levies will fix the core issue.

Why?

MAJOR KEY POINT. Because tariffs will raise prices. They will shift trade flows, and punish importers. But they do not erase the debt nor return purchasing power to the currency!

…………….Tariffs DO NOT, and I will repeat, DO NOT level the playing field………….

IN FACT… TARIFFS/LEVIES, INCREASE THE PRICE OF THE PLAYING FIELD!

TARIFFS IN NO WAY SHAPE OR FORM MAKE THE US MORE COMPETETIVE ON THE WORLD TRADE STAGE.

ANY SO CALLED “STABLE GENIUS” PUSHING THAT NARRATIVE SHOULD BE LOCKED UP AND PLACED IN A STRAIGHT JACKET… OR BE CONVICTED OF TREASON AGAINST THE INTERESTS OF AMERICA.

KEY POINT. Its a GRAND DECEPTION! Tariffs, levies, etc. They do not close the fiscal hole. (ANY TALK TO THE CONTRARY IS A LIE).

QUESTION…Do tariffs stop Washington from borrowing, issuing, rolling, and debasing the currency?

NO.

Lions… this is the deeper mechanism.

Big fiscal deficits force more borrowing. More borrowing means more Treasury supply. More supply means more pressure on rates, more refinancing stress, and more dependence on intervention. More intervention means more currency debasement risk. And the public gets hit from both sides… higher prices and lower purchasing power.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Lions. If the US debt path is unchanged while import costs are pushed higher, the burden lands on the real economy/the American people faster. (There is NO WAY to “narrative” a way out of that).

So let’s call this what it is.

Tariffs are not a repair. (They are a distraction layered on top of a debt machine LIE).

If the root cause is not corrected, runaway deficits, exploding debt, and a system that requires constant refinancing, then the US is not moving toward stability. AMERICA IS DYING.

MAJOR KEY POINT. Then… our Country is moving faster toward an economic wipeout scenario… FULL-STOP.

More debt issuance, more intervention, more inflation pressure, and ultimately more damage to the dollar and the middle class.

Lions… what I just wrote above is how ANY business runs… by making a forward-looking risk assessments.

Lions Bottom line.

You cannot tariff your way out of a debt crisis. You cannot narrative your way out of it. And you cannot tax imports into a sound currency.

Lastly… you cannot fix a structural dollar, debt, deficit, problem while refusing to confront the root causes.

Lions… we are running out of time.

