A Letter to President Donald J. Trump

Demanding a Return to a Constitutional Money System And the Signing of the Gold Reserve Act of 1934 into Law

To President Trump,

We, the undersigned, speak as free men and women of the Republic not as subjects of a debt-based empire.

The United States Constitution, Article I Section 10, clearly states:

“No State shall… make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts…”

This sacred command has been violated for over a century.

We now live under a counterfeit system, a fiat money regime enforced by the Federal Reserve, which is neither federal nor holds any reserve.

Under this unholy system:

Inflation destroys savings.

Boom-bust cycles enrich the few.

The middle class is vanishing.

The dollar is dying.

And the soul of our nation is for sale to the highest bidder.

This is not capitalism. This is currency slavery.

WE DEMAND RESTORATION.

We demand the immediate reinstatement of sound money not digital illusions, not programmable tokens, but real value, backed by real assets, beginning with the Gold Reserve Act of 1934.

We ask you, President Trump-

if you truly wish to "Make America Great Again" then restore her foundation:

Constitutional money.

Sign the Gold Reserve Act of 1934 back into law.

This will end the Federal Reserve’s monopoly and return power to the people not through politics, but through honest money.

This is no request. It is a sacred demand.

SIGNED____________________________________________________________

EMAIL: Click- https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/