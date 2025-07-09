Lions…

If you have been with me for any length of time, then you have heard me say this: NOTHING IS AS IT APPEARS TO BE.

LETS START HERE.

Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” allocates $170 billion toward enforcement and detention. $45 billion for 100,000–125,000 ICE detention beds over four years.

Hiring of 10,000 ICE agents, plus thousands of additional enforcement personnel. With this spending, ICE becomes the largest domestic police force in America surpassing even the FBI.

The massive funding allocates the building of remote camps that will be built quickly, with little oversight, deepening a system of state control. These spaces lie off-grid, often inaccessible and out of sight, (ex. Alligator Alley). No legal recourse, no transparency.

FULL STOP. So how will We the People know who is actually being put in there? Being funded by taxpayer dollars? Just trust it? Do you just trust it?

Lions… LOOK THIS UP FOR YOURSELVES WHAT I WROTE BELOW. A simple Google Search.

During WWII, the Nazis…

Built their camps quietly, often claiming they were labor or relocation facilities.

The Nazis used THE SAME propaganda which they are using today to justify them, “public safety,” “national security,” “economic efficiency.”

The Nazi’s enlisted public’s support through fear, nationalism, and economic despair. AND they got people to fund it through taxes, war bonds, and blind allegiance. (Trust).

Different flags…. Same beast. Babylon always recycles its demons, and history may not exactly repeat itself, but it sure rhymes.

And now… they are getting bolder.

Why?

Because they believe the people are too distracted, divided, and dependent to resist. In other words, THE PEOPLE ARE ALREADY SLAVES.

THE HARSH REALITY…

These are modern concentration camps, being built in plain sight. A new gestapo is rising, digitized, deputized, and desensitized. The true criminals always sit in power. And the greatest deception? YOU are paying for your own enslavement.

They tax us. Print against your will. Debase your currency. Sell OUR freedom to corporations. And now, they build the cages… with your money. Trust The Plan?

WAKE UP.

They are not protecting you.

They are preparing to contain you.

GM