Lions and friends…

Not even ONE of you is going to be surprised, NOR shocked…

Here we go.

US debt just jumped by another $40 billion in one day.

We are now at $33.55 trillion in Federal debt, just 25 days after it hit a record $33 trillion.

At the current pace, the US would add $1 trillion in Federal debt every 45 days.

With that, we can all rest assured t…