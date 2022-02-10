Lions and friends, today’s trading session has been volatile, and as I am writing this the major indices are lower.
As of late I have been explaining in my video blog and in this newsletter that this market NEEDS to give some back after bouncing straight up off the recent low.
A PULLBACK HERE WITH THE MARKET PRICING IN RATE HIKES IS BULLISH!
Lets hope tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.