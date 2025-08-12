HEADLINE…

Today’s inflation report was abysmal, off the charts bad…. Inflation continues to SURGE higher with no end in sight.

Inflation is surging, because the currency is dying/losing purchasing power at a staggering pace.

ECONOMICS/FINANCE 101.

1… To have a strong Nation/Economy you need a strong currency.

2… To have a strong currency, you need a corresponding rate of interest high enough to support the purchasing power of the currency.

In times past, the times of the greatest prosperity for the USA was NOT when we had low rates, which is a currency purchasing power KILLER.

The most prosperous times for the USA was when we had MUCH HIGHER RATES, and therefore a stronger currency.

President Trump thinks YOU ARE STUPID! Period… Moreover, he is involved in a GRAND DECEPTION along with the Federal Reserve. THE GOAL OF EVERY CENTRAL BANK IS THE SAME…to devalue the currency/inflate, therefore making itself stronger at the expense of WE THE PEOPLE.

YOU ARE BEING PLAYED… AND ITS REALLY TIME TO WAKE UP.

The LAST thing this country needs right now is lower rates which will devalue the currency. Is your cost of living not high enough already?

WE NEED TO RETURN PURCHASING POWER TO THE CURRENCY! NOT TAKE IT AWAY.

Our factories/manufacturing ARE DYING directly due to lower rates/a weak currency. People are not spending due to a lack of purchasing power therefore, our factories will not produce! (In economics this is known as a DOOM LOOP).

A Nation WITHOUT an industrial capacity will fail! AND THE US IS FAILING.

If you are falling for this Trump/Fed charade, the problems you have are bigger than you even know… YOU are being lied to and played like a grand piano.

All lower rates/currency purchasing power losses does, is foster The Cantillon Effect, click HERE, inflate stock market/asset bubbles, and RAISES THE COST OF LIVING FOR THE MIDDLE CLASS…

We are being wiped out FROM WITHIN…

You don’t like it?

Then BOMBARD Trump’s FAKE/Truth Social and say, YOU HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF THE LIES, DECEPTIONS, DISTRACTIONS, AND DEVILISM….

GM