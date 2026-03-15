Well Alrighty! ITS OFFICIAL NOW... The War Will End Within Weeks... Its Official.
From Greg M
Lions… come on now. This is just stupid.
When officials promise a “quick end” to a war “we already won,” according to Trump, while the chokepoint is still shut, oil flows are disrupted, and no coalition has formed…
President Trump stated on Truth Social that "many countries" would be sending vessels to keep the waterway "open and safe." BUT AS OF NOW, Trump’s public appeal for other nations to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz has gotten NO commitments to deploy forces.
That IS NOT clarity. That is narrative management under stress.
GM
A year would be optimistic … we are in March 2026. Let’s see this war end by March 2027 … that would be a blessing. But I highly doubt it
It feels as if we are all stranded on Gilligan Island 2026. Trump embodies Thurston Howell III, the "fat cat" millionaire caricature then morphs into Ginger the "vain entertainer" who needs to be center stage in this oligarch war.