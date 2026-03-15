Lions… come on now. This is just stupid.

When officials promise a “quick end” to a war “we already won,” according to Trump, while the chokepoint is still shut, oil flows are disrupted, and no coalition has formed…

President Trump stated on Truth Social that "many countries" would be sending vessels to keep the waterway "open and safe." BUT AS OF NOW, Trump’s public appeal for other nations to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz has gotten NO commitments to deploy forces.

That IS NOT clarity. That is narrative management under stress.

GM