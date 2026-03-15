Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
1h

A year would be optimistic … we are in March 2026. Let’s see this war end by March 2027 … that would be a blessing. But I highly doubt it

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Birdwoman
1h

It feels as if we are all stranded on Gilligan Island 2026. Trump embodies Thurston Howell III, the "fat cat" millionaire caricature then morphs into Ginger the "vain entertainer" who needs to be center stage in this oligarch war.

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