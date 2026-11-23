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What a Violent Rally Cannot Fix. Mannarino
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It appears that Jensen Huang has been reinstated at Nvidia. The AI Circular financing ponzi scheme has been resurrected! This whole affair with Huang feels like a scripted psyop to try and re-energize the AI bubble. Or maybe a desperation move to prevent the AI Bubble collapse as Jensen Huang is now considered the Central Banker of AI.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nvidia-reinstates-jensen-huang-ceo/
AI is here and short of a solar flare or nuke war is going nowhere. The leveraged bet that the USA has made on AI is something that we should hope works out for the future of the national economy and national security. The Genie is out of the bottle, keep your chins up the ride is going to be full of turbulence. GLTA