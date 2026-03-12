What Has Happened To America... Do We Really NEVER Learn? Thoughts... Comments....
From Greg M
Lions…
How many of you are old enough to remember the Iraq WMD lie that dragged America into nearly nine years of war? And now we’re supposed to fall for it again? For DECADES we’ve been told Iran is always just weeks away and once again, the public is being hit with maximal threat language AND A NEW WAR before the proof is nailed down. (Oh but its true this time). Right?
GM
My best friend Mike visited this past weekend. We’ve been friends for over 40 years. He’s a big-time Trump supporter. Every time I brought up something he had a counter to what I was saying. It’s a fight against good and evil he’d say, and Trump is going to do this or that. So far, there’s no way to get him to see the light. And then my daughter 36 and her husband. Don’t want to even talk about anything going on. I think that’s a large part of the problem, people are either disengaged or brainwashed.
War makes money for the globalist elites and decreases the population — their two evil goals. Steal, kill, destroy.