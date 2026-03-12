Gregory’s Newsletter

Peter A Belessis
3h

My best friend Mike visited this past weekend. We’ve been friends for over 40 years. He’s a big-time Trump supporter. Every time I brought up something he had a counter to what I was saying. It’s a fight against good and evil he’d say, and Trump is going to do this or that. So far, there’s no way to get him to see the light. And then my daughter 36 and her husband. Don’t want to even talk about anything going on. I think that’s a large part of the problem, people are either disengaged or brainwashed.

TruthAndLight
2h

War makes money for the globalist elites and decreases the population — their two evil goals. Steal, kill, destroy.

