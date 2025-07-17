Lions…

A stablecoin is a digital token that’s designed to mimic the value of a real-world currency, like the US dollar. It’s meant to be “stable.” but… It’s not real money. It’s not cash. It’s a digital I.O.U. issued by private corporations or banks, and now overseen by the Fed. (In this case after the House passed legislation last night while you were asleep and or otherwise distracted). It can be frozen, tracked, controlled, or even erased with a keystroke. It’s not freedom, it’s programmable compliance/digital slavery.

GM