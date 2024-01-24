Below is a snapshot taken right off of the front page of MarketWatch.

Note the area circled in red.

It says: Oil Prices Gain, Buoyed by US Production Issues and A Weekly Drop In Supplies… NO MENTION WHAT SO EVER ABOUT THE U.S. AND ITS “COALITION PARTNERS” WHO ARE NOW BOMBING TARGETS IN IRAQ AND STEPPING UP ATTACKS IN YEMEN.

This headline from MarketWatch i…